Many Wiregrass students received official appointments to United States service academies, U.S. Representative Martha Roby announced Monday
Students from the second district were nominated by Roby and selected to the United States Air Force, Naval, Military, and Merchant Marine academies:
» Anna-Grace Dumas is the daughter of Patricia and Anthony Dumas. She is a graduate of Houston Academy in Dothan, and received an offer to the U.S. Naval Academy.
» Taylor Edwards, son of Jennifer and William Edwards, is a graduate of Houston Academy in Dothan, and received an offer to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
» Michael Sullivan, son of Sheryl and Christopher Sullivan, is a graduate of Providence Christian School in Dothan, and he received an offer to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
» Bailee Segars, daughter of Patricia and Paul Segars, is a graduate of Northview High School in Dothan, and received an offer of appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
» Tatyana Siler, daughter of Patricia and Timothy Downing, is a graduate of Charles Henderson High School in Troy, and received an offer to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
» John Faircloth, son of Colonel John (USMC Ret.) and Beverly Faircloth, is a graduate of Pike Liberal Arts School in Troy, and received an offer to the U.S. Naval Academy.
» Theresa Kim, daughter of Anthony Kim, is a graduate of LAMP High School in Montgomery, and received an offer to the U.S. Naval Academy.
» Alejandro Pickart, son of Vanessa and Damien Pickart, is a graduate of Prattville High School, and received an offer to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
» Daniel Shon, son of Youngmi Yoo and Hyunmin Shon, is a graduate of LAMP High School in Montgomery, and received an offer to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
» Brennan Worrell, son of Leslie Worrell, is a graduate of Wetumpka High School, and received an offer to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“It is my great honor each year to nominate distinguished young men and women from Alabama’s Second District for appointment to our nation’s service academies,” Roby said. “These students are to be applauded for their willingness to serve our country, their academic excellence, and their exceptional leadership abilities. I join their families, friends, teachers, and communities in congratulating these outstanding students on this momentous achievement.”
