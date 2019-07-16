Rep. Martha Roby, R-Montgomery, issued the following statement prior to the House of Representatives' vote on House Resolution 489, which called for the condemnation of what was referred to as "racist comments directed at Members of Congress."
“As elected officials, we owe it to this country and our political discourse to combat unseemly speech consistently and fairly, but Democratic leadership in the House has demonstrated they are only willing to call out members of the opposing party by name while sparing their own from the finger-pointing. While I do not condone the President’s recent comments, I will vote against H. Res. 489 because I refuse to participate in this blatant political gamesmanship. Regardless of party affiliation, we must all treat one another with respect and civility in order to effectively do the important work of the American people.”
The resolution passed the House 240-187.
A statement from Roby's office indicated she voted in favor of condemnation resolutions against Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa for purported white nationalist comments and in favor of a condemnation resolution against "anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contradictory to the values and aspirations that define the people of the United States and condemning anti-Muslim discrimination and bigotry against minorities as hateful expressions of intolerance that are contrary to the values and aspirations of the United States." The resolution came after purported anti-Semitic comments from Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Following the vote, Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Mobile, issued the following statement:
"Today's vote is a transparent and ineffective attempt to distract from the open warfare inside the Democratic Party. The long histories of anti-Semitic and un-American comments from the so called “Socialist Squad” deserve universal condemnation, and Democrats' overnight transition from a circular firing squad to a circle of support is the height of hypocrisy.
“Since ‘the Squad’ thinks America is such a terrible place, I’ve offered to fly them to the socialist paradise of Venezuela. In the meantime, we should stop wasting time on show votes like this and finally take action to secure the border and solve the immigration crisis.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.