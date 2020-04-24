Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba is optimistic about Dothan’s future in light of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s ordered shutdown scheduled to expire soon.
“Dothan was in a great place before COVID-19. We’ll be in a great place after COVID-19,” Saliba said.
Saliba says he believes the city’s last eight years of economic upswing have provided a cushion for the city's anticipated losses in tax revenue due to the lockdown.
“Financially, we are strong,” he said. “We were in good shape for a short-term recession caused by this pandemic.”
The city could be looking at an estimated 30-40% loss in sales tax revenue, while it’s estimating to receive little in lodging taxes.
Canceled sports tournaments, events, and business closures will have an irredeemable impact on the city’s finances, but some of those losses may be recovered with rescheduled events and delayed purchasing behavior.
“I think we will bounce back pretty quickly,” he said. “We can weather the storm.”
Saliba contrasted the lasting effects of the Great Recession in 2009-10 that rocked the nation, saying it took a long time to recover. While the toll on the economy is inevitable, Saliba said he doesn’t think it will take as long to heal this time around.
Some local projects, like the Water World capital improvement project, are already fully funded while other city initiatives may have to be slowed or delayed, but nothing has been canceled as a result of the coronavirus’ impact.
He’s supportive of a balanced, proportionate response in re-opening Alabama’s economy for the sake of local small businesses.
“Small businesses have suffered long enough. We need to find ways for them to open back up and make a living for them,” he said, citing protocols the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised to mitigate the spread like wearing a face mask. “There’s a way we can do this to get people going and back to work. It doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing type thing.”
Residents are entering the last week of a statewide stay-at-home order and businesses are prepping to open back up as state government officials tease lifting closures on certain sectors starting May 1.
Handling of medical protocols while reopening is key in giving hospitals, businesses, and citizens the best chance for survival, Saliba said.
Moving forward from the coronavirus’ tight grip on the economy, Saliba considered a positive effect: “Maybe we’ll be more conscious of how we interact with one another to keep us healthier. I think it’s going to create some entrepreneurial spirits out there.”
Saliba noted many of the businesses that have stepped up to make up for shortages of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies by manufacturing the items themselves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.