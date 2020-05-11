Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba presented local Salvation Army officials a proclamation Tuesday recognizing the 66th annual National Salvation Army Week.
Each year, this week serves as an opportunity to celebrate the volunteers, donors, and program beneficiaries who have enabled The Salvation Army to serve in the United States for 140 years.
More than 45 million Americans live in poverty. Forty million Americans went hungry last year, while 2.5 million children experience homelessness, and 12 million kids will not have enough to eat today.
The Salvation Army’s core values are to be brave, to have compassion, to be uplifting to others, to be passionate, and to be trusted by their communities.
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country
National Salvation Army Week was first declared by the United States Congress and proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954 – 74 years after The Salvation Army arrived in the U.S. The celebration was put in place as a reminder to Americans to give freely of themselves.
In a speech, Eisenhower said, “Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness, and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”
National Salvation Army Week falls during a difficult time this year, and The Salvation Army would like to express their gratitude for all of the donors who have stepped in to help the Army during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salvation Army is unable to plan any public activities due to social distancing it encourages their supporters to join them on social media each day with #FightForGood as everyone celebrates the Army’s core values.
The Salvation Army is thankful for this opportunity to recognize the volunteers who give their time and talents each year to help the Salvation Army “Do the Most Good.”
To continue supporting The Salvation Army during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit SalvationArmyALM.org/give.
For more information on how The Salvation Army is serving in Dothan, contact Roy Fisher, corps administrator at 334-792-1911.
