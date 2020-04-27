Houston County is among the fastest growing counties in Alabama, according to recently released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Among only six out of 67 counties in Alabama that netted residential gains of at least 1,000 persons between July 2018 and July 2019, Houston County has the fourth highest growth rate at a little over 1% behind Limestone, Baldwin, and Madison counties.
While rural pockets of the Yellowhammer state have been steadily declining over the last decade, a handful of counties with growing metropolitan areas have made steady gains.
“The growth in Houston and smaller gains in other counties bordering the Florida panhandle were likely sparked, in part, by businesses and individuals relocating in the wake of Hurricane Michael's strike in October of 2018,” a recent press release from the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce stated.
Houston County’s recent surge in growth has been attributed by local leaders to the city of Dothan’s position as the regional hub of the Wiregrass in Southeast Alabama.
“We definitely have seen an increase in our population growth which were attributed to Hurricane Michael’s impact, but also our economic conditions have been on a historic level with business activity, which has definitely brought more residents in southeast Alabama,” said Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba.
Houston County gained an estimated 1,112 residents in the one-year time frame, bringing its total population to 105,882. The other five fastest-growing counties in the state include:
>>Limestone County, which increased by 2,748 residents, bringing its population to an estimated 98,915 and demonstrating 2.85% growth for the year.
>>Baldwin County, which increased by 5,379 residents, bringing its estimated total population to 223,234 and demonstrating 2.47% growth.
>>Madison County, which increased by 5,904 residents, bringing its estimated total population to 372,909 and demonstrating 1.61% growth.
>>Shelby County, which increased by 2,119 residents, bringing its estimated total population to 217,702 and demonstrating 0.98% growth.
>>Tuscaloosa County, which increased by 1,036 residents, bringing its estimated total population to 209, 355 and demonstrating 0.5% growth.
Local leaders are continuing to urge the importance of census participation as evidence points to Houston County’s population growth relative to other areas of the state.
“This information is key to help us continue our efforts to development our region,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. “We are in a temporary setback with COVID-19, but with the entrepreneurial spirit of our country and world, we will conquer this challenge. Like taking part in the 2020 Census count, we all have an important part to play with taking the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations seriously with COVID-19, social distance, and do all we can to mitigate the spread and get back on track to continue to build our area in the future.”
Latest results show Houston County’s 2020 Census self-response rate is tracking up – 50.7% as of April 22 – and now has on the state’s largest upward participation trends when compared to previous reports and higher than the state’s 50.3% response rate.
During the last census in 2010, Alabama has a total 62% total self-response rate.
Alabama Counts! 2020 Census officials say that participation is vital to prevent losing Alabama’s number of federal representatives in Congress, more than $13 billion in census-derived funding, and opportunities for new and expanded economic development moving forward.
“Obviously, we are going through a new challenge with COVID-19, but we also want to recognize this positive news in our community on our growth and encourage all our residents to please respond to the 2020 census,” Saliba said.
Alabama residents can respond to the census online at 2020census.gov.
