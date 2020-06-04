The number of unemployment claims decreased statewide and locally last week as more of Alabama’s economy opened back up and the job market gains stability.
The Alabama Department of Labor reported 21,335 initial unemployment claims were filed by phone or online during the week of May 24-30. Of those, 12,739 were COVID-19 related.
Houston County had 386 claims; Henry County had 52; Dale County had 142; Coffee County had 163; and Geneva County had 56.
Industries with the most number of claims are: Industry Not Available (6,692), followed by Administrative and Support Services (2,170), Food Service and Drinking Places (1,743), and Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (1,598), General Merchandise Stores (556), and Education Services (509).
Numbers are down from the week prior, when 27,920 claims were filed.
Since the coronavirus began having an impact on Alabama’s economy, the week of April 4 saw the most unemployment claims in one week with 106,739 filings.
In April, Alabama’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 12.9%. May’s unemployment rate will be released by ADOL later this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.