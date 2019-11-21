Almost two months after employing two sheriff’s deputies to provide security at the Houston County Administration Building, officials could implement more safety-based changes.
County commissioners will consider a proposal Monday to upgrade security and improve pedestrian traffic flow with the installation of a walk-through metal detector. The project would include the removal of the center interior doors, opening up space to allow people to move more easily.
For years officials have discussed tightening security at the administration building, especially since the county probate court conducts hearings on the second floor. Because of those, the building is considered a courthouse annex and thus is required by state law to have certain security measures in place.
The county funded two deputies to provide the security this year. Until changes to the narrow lobby could be made, the deputies have been using handheld wands to ensure visitors do not bring weapons into the facility.
The walk-through scanner will expedite the security process, also increasing traffic flow efficiency. All visitors, except those needing to access the handicap entrance, will be funneled through the walk-through detector.
A deputy will use a handheld wand to check those entering through the handicap entrance. The doors closest to the tag office will be converted into exit-only openings, as well.
If the commission approves the project, which will cost about $21,500 with other adjustments, county workers will begin as soon as it is feasible.
