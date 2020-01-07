As the highly anticipated Wiregrass Public Safety Center nears grand opening in a few weeks, officials are proposing a fee schedule.
Government entities outside of Houston County, nonprofits, public safety organizations will be subject to reduced fees compared with private industries and commercial businesses using the facility.
“One of the things about the long-term outlooks of the facility is we want it to be self-sustaining,” executive coordinator of the safety center Jason Wright said. “It’s a governmental facility, but at the same time we don’t want the facility to be a couple hundred thousand dollars in the red every year. We want to try to generate revenue so we can reinvest that money back into the facility, keeping it up-to-date and state-of-the-art like it is right now.”
Each prop at the facility has a fee related with it as well as the classrooms located inside the 28,000-square-foot education and training building that includes associated technology and personnel manning the props, Wright said.
The Ennis Road site includes indoor and outdoor props that will help police officers, firefighters, and other emergency response organizations train in controlled environments. It features a five-story drill tower and class A burn building on the property with a railroad car training area and propane fire prop to recreate the distinct challenges of hazardous materials and industrial accidents, with an operating pump house and drafting pit to allow for full-flow water use during exercises.
Each room and prop can be rented for half- or full-day use or by the hour with significant price differences starting at $50 for two hours use for government agencies and nonprofits to use an outdoor pistol range.
Some of the more premium props include the “burn tower” for firefighter training that costs $150 to $250 an hour, a “burn house” simulating residential fires costs $100 to $200 an hour, and simulated weapons and ammunition – “simunitions” – are $200 to $300 for a half-day.
The Jubilee Builders “Teach Me” House is a 1,900 square-foot two-story building intended to be used to youth safety programs by reservation only.
Wright said pricing was difficult as there are only a handful of other regional public safety centers in the country, none located in the Southeast.
“The prices we are charging are very conservative,” Wright said. “We do want to be friendly, and at the same time we don’t want to overprice so as not to deter use, so we want to start very conservative and see what happens moving forward.”
Dothan commissioners approved a $300,000 appropriation at their meeting Tuesday toward the construction project, which now holds a price tag of over $22 million, to help the Wiregrass Foundation with change orders that increased the cost.
The Wiregrass Public Safety Center is a multi-use site which seeks to provide first-class training opportunities for area first responders and community outreach opportunity.
The center will help foster the Police Officer Training Corps, a program that exposes Dothan High juniors and seniors to careers in law enforcement. Officials tout the facility will provide access to training aids for many departments throughout the Wiregrass, including volunteer fire departments. They also note many of the amenities will lead to community building and community service events, such as teaching residents about how to cross railroad tracks safely and how to properly evacuate a residential fire.
City commissioners are expected to approve the proposed fee schedule at its next scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The grand opening is set for Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Ennis Road building.
