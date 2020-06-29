South Park Avenue, from Taylor Road to Buford Lane, will temporarily close to through-traffic starting this week.
The portion of the road will be closed from 6:30 a.m. until 2:20 p.m. from Monday, June 29, to Thursday, July 2.
The city of Dothan Public Works Department is working to install a roundabout at the intersection of South Park and Taylor roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.