South Park and Taylor Road intersection

Workers for the Houston County Road and Bridge Department work at the intersection of South Park and Taylor Road on Thursday afternoon.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

South Park Avenue, from Taylor Road to Buford Lane, will temporarily close to through-traffic starting this week.

The portion of the road will be closed from 6:30 a.m. until 2:20 p.m. from Monday, June 29, to Thursday, July 2.

The city of Dothan Public Works Department is working to install a roundabout at the intersection of South Park and Taylor roads.

