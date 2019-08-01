Just a week after U.S. Rep. Martha Roby declared she will not seek a sixth term, an Alabama House member announced his intentions to campaign for the seat.
Prattville businessman Will Dismukes, currently a Republican state representative for portions of Autauga and Elmore counties, said he wants to “fight against socialism in Washington and the big government spenders” in the Republican Party in an interview with the Eagle Thursday.
“Alabama (Congressional District) 2 is very conservative,” he said. “I want to stand with the people. I’m running because we needed a fighter.”
Dismukes, who recently completed his first legislative session at the age of 28, said his short record reflects some of his conservative views. He voted against Alabama’s new gas tax and sponsored Jessi’s Law, which terminates the parental rights of convicted rapists.
On the national scene, Dismukes said the country must rein in government spending and curb illegal immigration.
“We have to get control of our deficit and pass a budget that doesn’t blow past (ceilings),” he said. “I want to see us build the (border) wall. We fully understand the impacts of illegal immigration being in the South.”
Alabama’s Second Congressional District covers Autauga and Elmore counties before moving through a small sliver of Montgomery to the southern and southeastern parts of the state. Though Dismukes hails from the northernmost edge of the district, he said he plans to represent the Wiregrass well.
“I played junior college (baseball) at Enterprise State and enjoyed my time in Enterprise and enjoyed going to Dothan,” he said. “I will support Troy, Dothan, and the entire Wiregrass.”
Dismukes also played collegiately at Faulkner University and earned All-American honors there. A stroke at the age of 22 dashed any hopes of a professional career, but Dismukes said the event sharpened his faith.
Dismukes is an ordained minister and operates a commercial floor covering business in Prattville.
