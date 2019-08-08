Area leaders tout Fort Rucker’s importance in generating jobs for the area, and now the installation will give Houston County something else.
On Monday, the Houston County Commission will consider an agreement with the state to resurface Wicksburg Road from Alabama Highway 92 to Alabama Highway 123. The road services Allen Stagefield, a Fort Rucker training site, and the funding stems from the desire to improve access to the facility, District 4 Commissioner Brandon Shoupe said.
A group representing Fort Rucker approached local county leaders about eight years ago requesting improvement ideas for roads that serviced the post and its outlying facilities, said Houston County chief engineer Barkley Kirkland. The group developed a project list and has tackled a few each year, he added. Wicksburg Road represented Houston County’s only project on the list, and some county leaders thought the initiative had died after not seeing any progress, Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. Recently, though, the state contacted Houston County ready to begin the 1.8-mile resurfacing project.
While the effort serves Fort Rucker’s interests, it benefits the county, too.
Wicksburg Road supports Wicksburg High School, which attracts plenty of traffic. Over time – especially with bus traffic – the intersection of Wicksburg Road and Alabama Highway 123 has deteriorated, Shoupe said.
The county will check to see if any cross drains will need replacement before the project begins, Houston County Road and Bridge engineer Brittany Clayton said. Since the project has to be bid and winter is approaching, Shoupe estimated the project will begin in spring 2020.
