Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba is more than halfway through his first term.
Saliba recently talked to the Dothan Eagle to discuss how the city has progressed under his leadership, noting the economy’s upswing in recent years that has allowed for many improvements taking place or planned. He explained the status of many major road expansion and improvement projects; his thoughts on the future of Dothan’s education, including revenue and services; and what’s ahead for Dothan.
Eagle: Two years ago, you talked about some things you felt were important for the city of Dothan to improve upon — infrastructure, socio-economic relationships, and education or workforce development. What strides do you think the city has made on all of those fronts?
Saliba: “We are making a lot of great strides with road infrastructure in particular. Having the gas tax passed through the state Legislature has helped to provide some monies and another round of Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program grants that came out. (The program is an Alabama Department of Transportation-administered federal aid highway program that funds up to 80% of the construction of important roadway projects with a 20% match from local sources.) We’re continuing to move forward with our Ross Clark Circle (expansion) project that’s going from Bauman Drive to Cherokee, and that continues to be huge. I think when people see it day in and day out, they kind of lose just how important and how great that update is going to be, but that’s going to be big for us because it’s also going to fix that intersection on Main Street and the Circle, which desperately needs some help. Then of course, it will go to Westgate Parkway where Honeysuckle comes across (Main Street), and that’s a big help.
“The city put up $2 million for the matching grant to take 84 West from where they’re going to leave off all the way out toward Flowers Hospital out to Brannon Stand Road. They’re going to work on and fix like they did going up U.S. Highway 231, part of what they call the “access management plan,” and so it corrects exits and entryways onto your four-lane highway.
“What people first complained about when they changed 231 going up Montgomery Highway, where you’ve got to go down and come back — nobody really liked it at first, but it works. It saves T-bones and, you know T-bone accidents are the worst. That’s another piece that’s going to help, when it’s fixed, going up 84 West. That’s going to be a big deal.
“We’re still working on design work and rights of way for Honeysuckle. That’s a city road. It’s still on our sights to continue it, and it will probably be done in phases from 84 to Fortner Street and from Fortner to 52 and then 52 to (South) Park Avenue and then on out to the county’s roundabout at Campbellton Highway.
“We’re continuing to work away on our sewer infrastructure, which was part of the consent decree that we agreed to. We’ve paid down a lot of our debt, from roughly $120 million to about $80 million, where we are now. So we’re paying down the debt, and at the same time, we’re continuing improving our sewer infrastructure and we’re getting close to being at the point where we can probably fulfill our Alabama Department of Environmental Management and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency consent order for sewers.
“There’s always going to be infrastructure work that has to be done in the city. At some point, it gets from being a ‘have to’ to ‘we’d really like to work on this,’ so we’re real close. We’re probably 75 to 80% close to done with the sewer infrastructure ‘have to,’ so we’re continuing to work on that.”
Saliba noted that the city continues to work on improvements to stormwater basins, or drainage ditches, that become overrun during significant downpour and replacing water lines in older parts of the city.
“We’re pecking away at infrastructure. When the economy is good, these issues are easier because we at least have some monies to work on it.”
Eagle: Many people, including congressional candidates, have commented that the Wiregrass needs an Interstate 10 connector. Do you think that’s necessary for Dothan’s continued growth?
Saliba: “My father, a former mayor, was big on pushing an I-10 connector. We, for some couple of decades now, have dreamed about that I-10 connector, and it seems like we’re the only ones that felt like that was the idea that really would propel us forward. We’ve been alone in that.
“I think we’re coming to the conclusion that we, as a region, need to continue to plan and talk together because it’s not only the north-and-south connection, it’s our east-and-west connection; Highway 52 continues to four-lane and connect on the route towards Hartford and Geneva and over that way. That’s needed for that lower bottom part of our state, connecting all of them together to not only help them grow; it will help us in our area as well because what goes that way comes back this way. We can send goods that way. We can set up businesses from here over there.
“We’ve got to create that regional effect. We have the infrastructure in place. We’ve got U.S. Highway 431, we’ve got 231, you have 84, you have 52, 134, 167; you have a lot of road infrastructure already in place.
“A lot of it just needs to be fixed, like the access management plans we’ve done on 231 that we’re going to also do on 84. The more we can take what we’ve got and make it better, we’ll have done just as much good as we’d have done gotten that I-10 connector.
“If we continue that construction from where we are, this next phase is from Bauman Drive to Cherokee, and you take it from Cherokee all the way to where 431 comes in to the Circle. Then, all of a sudden, everybody that you’ve got coming in can hit our Circle with it widened and it’ll have access lanes into our retail. People will want to come in and around our city and do business with our city.
“We’ve got to improve that infrastructure we have in place all the way around. We know they’re coming in from Atlanta, coming in here and they’re going to Panama City. So let’s fix what we have to make it easily trafficked. I think that’s the plan we think will get the most attention from the state Legislature and ALDOT.”
Education
Saliba said education is perhaps the No. 1 issue the city will focus on in the next several years, adding that public education affects every resident, as the city’s school system educates children who feed back into the community.
Saliba: “A really good education affects almost every other number of statistic that you can consider, whether that’s quality-of-life issues, whether that’s crime statistics, whether that’s families staying together, whether that’s increased pay for wage-earners. All of that comes back to: Are we willing to invest and reinvest in our youth? The city needs to continue to find ways we can support the plans and the school board has going forward.”
Eagle: What do you think is the best way to support the school system?
Saliba: “Obviously, they’re looking for funding. Their need is not only sustainable funding for operational expenses, but funding for capital outlay and capital projects. Whether you’re talking about remodeling or renovating or building new structures, then you need two different types of money that are needed for the school board. So the city needs to figure out where they plug into one or both of those revenue streams.
“The city as it stands now, through cash and in-kind services, is funding $5.5 million to $6 million a year toward public education. How we continue to contribute going forward in the future the commission has to determine what we feel like is our best way as a city to do so.
“I don’t think a sales tax increase is the way we’re going to do that, but that’s just my opinion. I think property tax is the more logical place to occur, and it’s also the one that needs to be voted on by the people, which I think needs to be done either way.
“I think our citizens need to have the opportunity to vote on taxes. If that’s something to be considered in the future, then we’ll have to get out there and educate the community on why it is needed and let them make the decision.”
Eagle: Do you think that’s something that might be ahead for residents within the next year?
Saliba: “I don’t know. There are a lot of different factors that could come into play. For instance, the state Legislature is looking at having $300 million more going toward the Education Trust Fund this year. ... There could be more monies that could come down from the state Legislature to city and county governments. There could be a bond that’s done with the state to cities to make monies available in order for the city school boards to take advantage of as well. So there are opportunities out there that could come.”
Currently, Saliba said, Dothan and Montgomery contribute the state’s minimum required 10 mills of ad valorem taxes to their public education systems. Other cities have increased the millage contributed. Alabama is among the states that sets the lowest bar for the amount that each city and county must contribute to public education.
Eagle: Your support of a property tax must mean a great deal to you, being a housing developer.
Saliba: “For me to be in favor of property tax is saying a lot because I build houses. I sell houses. We buy lots, and we hold land in order to build on. …
“When I talk about education, when I go to educate and recruit, I talk about just how important it is to our city. I talk about just how important it is for our career tech and technical school — how we’ve got to continue to develop it. I know we have the Dothan Technology Center behind Dothan High, the old Northview. But, we need to grow it even bigger than it is.
“I’m glad the Wiregrass Foundation has helped to fund the new career tech position with Chris Duke. I think that was a great start. But our business community needs to get behind supporting education in any way it can, whether that’s getting employees involved or donating resources, time or money. Our business community needs to be involved in education, and we need to focus on the career tech side.”
Socio-economic relations
Saliba: “If we’re talking about socio-economic along the line of racial equality, that’s work that’s never done either — that’s never complete. We can say that we’ve made great strides; we have. We can say there a lot of things that happen now in the rest of the country that don’t happen here.
“But that doesn’t mean we don’t continue to have work to do. We must make sure that there is no conscious racism as well as … there still are boundaries that I don’t think are intentional. It’s unintentional racism. We have to be focused on those possibilities that there still exists some unintentional racism out there, and we’ve got to do whatever it takes to work on those.
“It’s not just African American; it’s Hispanic, and it’s Asian, Indian. We’ve got to realize we’ve got a diverse community here, and they all want to be a part of it. So, we’ve got make sure there are no intentional or unintentional boundaries that would keep them from being a part of our city.”
Eagle: There have been comments from those in the community that downtown redevelopment is an attempt by the city to gentrify the inner city. What are your thoughts on that?
Saliba: “Gentrification is always a real possibility in any urban environment. The likelihood of those possibilities, though, will either increase or decrease depending on your urban setting. The larger the city, the more likely gentrification will occur.
“I just don’t see that being an issue in our area. I think that at the same time we’re trying to revitalize certain areas, we also have to be aware of the new affordable-housing opportunities, whether that’s in multifamily, apartment complexes or other opportunities, that are provided, so that people have more choices other than what has been provided in the past.”
Eagle: The local economy is doing well. Jobs are plentiful. The unemployment rate in Dothan is lower than the state average, lower than the national average. Where does Dothan go from here?
Saliba: “The problem that the state of Alabama has is that you have so much in job opportunities, and providing a workforce that can fill all of those job opportunities in the state has become more and more of an issue, more so than new economic development.
“Now, workforce development is going to be the issue, which means that regardless if we have a very low unemployment rate, there are a lot of jobs out there in this state that need to be fulfilled. You’ll see that in most of the conversations taking place across the state of Alabama. Even if we have a low unemployment rate here, we need to prepare our youth for job opportunities, whether that’s here in Dothan or another city.
“I think Dothan could be, because of where we’re located in the southeast corner of Alabama, I think (education) could be one of our niches — that we are a community that trains and educates our next workforce, not just for Dothan and the Wiregrass, but for the state of Alabama and those around us within 100 miles — to Florida and Georgia. We can be that training hub for our youth.
“We’re doing a lot of good things in the medical community with Southeast Health and Flowers Hospital and all the specialty and subspecialty clinics here. Everyone within 50 miles comes to get their medical needs met here.
“What we’re doing out at Wallace College and Troy to educate our youth and be prepared, we can do that in other industries as well.”
Eagle: What are some things on the horizon for the east side of town to help with infrastructure to help build up that area?
Saliba referred to the previous administration’s commitment to the East Corridor Plan and other completed studies that show the possibilities of economic development for that area.
“The fruits of those labors are coming to fruition. We have new development that the health authority has put in behind the Winn Dixie over there; they put in that road in order to create more medical facilities. We already have one surgery center — a gastrointestinal surgery center — that’s going up out there.
“That’s economic development; that’s workforce development; that’s quality of life. …
“We still have the multifamily apartment complex planned to go in behind the Chick-fil-A. … That whole area looks better. We have the largest employer in our county, Southeast Health, right across the street there.
“I think in three years, you’ll have a completely different look out from the downtown out toward (Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine) because of economic development and growth out that way. It’s working.”
Eagle: You said two years ago you planned to continue former Mayor Mike Schmitz’s precedent of treating the role of mayor as a full-time position, and estimated you’d spend about 90% of your time doing mayoral duties. Do you still feel that way?
“I’d bump that up to about 98% of my time spent on issues on the city. You’ve got to be accessible, and you’ve got to be attentive to the citizens and we have to be responsive to our citizens’ needs, and it is a full-time job. Ask anyone at Alfred Saliba Construction; they’ll tell you they don’t see me as much as they’d like to.”
Eagle: What changes will be visible to residents over the next year other than the Water World improvements and road infrastructure projects?
“Downtown continues to have great opportunities. We’ll continue to see that growth there. I think that will be very visible over the next year. I think we’ve already passed the St. Andrews Market (development plans) over there that was on our docket not too long ago for some retail and some residential loft living, which is something that when we’ve done surveys in the past.
“People have said, ‘We’d love to have a place where we could live in the downtown area.’ A lot of our ACOM students want that and request that as well as a lot of singles in our community as our downtown continues to grow, so we’ve got that opportunity and another one that’s on the horizon. I think that there’s a possibility that you could see a smaller hotel in the downtown area coming soon. I think because of a lot of things, a lot of work that’s been done by a lot of people that’s been done in the past. No one person can take credit. This has been a team effort by a lot of people from the past several years. We’re finally seeing some of those seeds that have been planted really show some opportunities.”
