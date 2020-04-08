COVID-19’s impact is causing an unexpected plumbing problem for the city of Dothan.
Self-isolation and toilet paper shortages due are wreaking havoc on the city’s sewerage.
Dothan Utilities Director Billy Mayes says residents flushing toilet paper alternatives, feminine hygiene products, and trash down toilets has always been a problem, but it’s become worse in the last few weeks.
“Those items get into the pumps we have and cause the pumps to clog up or shear up,” Mayes said. “People are using cleaning wipes, paper towels, and they get into the impellers (rotors) of these pumps and it can burn up the motors.”
In areas where the problem is common, sewer pumps are repaired once every couple of months. Now, in those areas, it’s on a weekly basis, Mayes said.
“I think it’s more people staying home, using different things to clean and wipe with. They’re using toilet paper alternates,” Mayes said, adding that includes wipes advertised as flushable. “Bottom line is anything that’s not toilet paper should not go down the drain.”
The city has posted about the matter on its Facebook Page twice – on March 23 and April 6 – to bring attention to the ongoing issue.
Impeller replacements can cost a couple hundred dollars, but emergency pumps can cause a couple of thousand, in addition to labor costs. Mayes estimates that an extra $20,000 has spent across 10 pump stations on repairs since the problem has worsened.
The big problem to take into consideration is sanitary sewage overflow if a downed pump is not noticed by the department in time. Overflow typically occurs at a manhole near a station, Mayes said.
Sewage overflow costs the department more time and money in cleanup and repairs and can potentially result in fines from the Environmental Protection Agency.
“We want to provide excellent customer service and it’s hard to do when pumps are being clogged unnecessarily,” Mayes said.
“It’s not so much the cost; the problem is that it creates a problem in the system. It can cause potential violations. We want to provide excellent customer service and it’s hard to do when pumps are being clogged unnecessarily. It could potentially cause EPA fines."
Mayes said it is difficult to find offenders, but workers can identify neighborhoods where the problem is prevalent.
An average sewer bill for a household is $33.90 for 5,000 gallons of sewage, but if the problem persists, the fee could increase when Dothan Utilities evaluates the city’s cost to provide the service, Mayes warns.
“It costs everyone more money in the long run,” Mayes said. “We just need everyone’s help and cooperation.”
