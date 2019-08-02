Dothan Utilities will be repairing water mains near the intersections of Front Porch Court with Bethlehem Road and JB Chapman Road with Fulton Drive Wednesday, causing water outages in the area.
During the repair, water is expected to be out in the following neighborhoods or areas from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon (weather permitting):
>> Murphy Mill Landing subdivision
>> Goody Lane
>> 5000-6800 blocks of JB Chapman Road
>> Bethlehem Fields subdivision
>> The Oaks subdivision
>> Paradise Acres subdivision
>> Griffingate subdivision
>> Old Kentucky Way subdivision
>> Bluegrass Trail and
>> 800-2500 blocks of Bethlehem Road.
During the repairs, equipment and personnel will be operating in the right-of-way, so officials request that resident minimize traffic in the area. They also encourage people to drive carefully in the area during the construction project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.