The Houston County Republican Party will host a candidate forum for all Republican candidates seeking office on Monday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center. All Republican primary voters are invited to attend.
Attendees will have the opportunity to personally meet every candidate they wish to, as well as listen to each candidate speak about why they should be your elected representative, according to Brandon Shoupe, chairman of the Republican Party of Houston County.
Confirmed candidates thus far are:
• US Congressional Candidates for District 2: Thomas Brown, Jeff Coleman, Terri Hasdroff, Troy King, Barry Moore, and Jessica Taylor
• US Senate Candidates: Bradley Byrne and Stanley Adair
• Candidates for Judgeships: Cam Ward, Matt Fridy, and Melvin Hasting
• Public Service Commission President Candidates: Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh and Robin Litaker
• Candidates for Houston County School Superintendent: David Sewell and Brandy White
After an informal meet-and-greet time, each candidate will have an opportunity to address attendees.
