Five rural localities in the Wiregrass picked up nearly $1 million in grant funding from the Alabama Department of Transportation to resurface local roads – doled out with revenue from the new gas tax.
Louisville was awarded $110,535 to resurface Beatty Drive and paint a centerline stripe on Victoria Street. Red Level was awarded $125,070 to resurface Recreation, Greer, and Parker-Pickett roads. Clayhatchee was awarded $246,865 to resurface Ballpark Drive, widen and resurface Davidson Road and Fulford Drive. The city of Black in Geneva County was awarded $250,000 to resurface N. Adolph, Weatherly, Hathaway, Curtis, and Clay streets. Goshen was awarded $211,700 to resurface S. Montgomery, Sanders, and Oak streets, and complete drainage repairs on Montgomery Street and Greenville Avenue.
Each city has to put up an additional 20% to fund its projects.
The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a new program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act requiring ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local road and bridge projects.
There were 31 projects throughout the state selected for funding totaling $7 million from ALDOT.
“An investment in our roads and bridges is an investment in the future of Alabama. These $7 million in funds will go a long way in helping communities across the state address various road and bridge projects,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “I am proud to see the continuing positive ramifications from the Rebuild Alabama Act. Soon, every Alabama citizen will feel the benefits from this additional investment in our infrastructure.”
A second award cycle later this year will award the remaining $3 million, with notification to cities and counties coming from the League of Municipalities and County Commission Associations. All projects are expected to be under contract by the end of the calendar year, after bids are taken.
