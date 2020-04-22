Second round of severe weather anticipated for Thursday afternoon, night

Residents of Tumbleton sit in front of a destroyed home on Tuesday. A storm on Sunday night caused heavy damage to homes and structures in the small Henry County community.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Just three days after severe weather traveled through the Wiregrass area leaving homes destroyed, trees down, and families still cleaning up debris, the Dothan/Houston County EMA urged residents to be prepared for round two of severe weather expected to begin Thursday afternoon.

“Thursday's severe weather is expected to be a repeat of the storms that came through the area late Sunday night into early Monday morning,” Judah said. “We are asking everyone to get prepared now.”

Thursday’s severe weather is expected to come in two different waves, with the first wave affecting the area between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The second wave is anticipated during the overnight hours.

“The time frame for the evening hours is hard to predict at this time,” Judah said. “The best piece of advice I can give anyone is be prepared for a repeat. If you have a plan, utilize that plan. If for some reason the storm moves and we are not affected, be thankful. But for now, be prepared. If you have weather radio, have it nearby.”

The main threats will include heavy rain, potential tornadic activity, and strong gusty winds, Judah said. Columbia and Gordon residents should also be prepared for minor flooding. At this time the EMA is not looking into activating any evacuation orders due to the minor flooding expected.

“I know people have heard us in the past urge everyone to be prepared for severe weather and the severe weather never occur,” Judah said. “If this storm stays as it is being predicted, this will be two severe weather events within days. Don’t fall under the belief we are crying wolf. We are urging everyone to be prepared for everyone’s safety. If the temperatures change causing the weather event to shift, just be thankful.”

More information is available at www.dothan houstoncountyema.org.

“Stay tuned to your local media outlet for additional information or visit our website for any updates related to the weather,” Judah said.

