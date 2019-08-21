City of Dothan logo

A section of Choctaw Street near Westgate Parkway will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday in order to repair sanitary sewer infrastructure.

The closure will be between Beecher Street and Westgate Parkway. Northbound traffic on Westgate Parkway will be reduced to one lane as a result of the project.

Officials urge motorists to avoid the area if possible. If they must travel through the area, they urge drivers to exercise caution.

For more information, call 615-4400.

