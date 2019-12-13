Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT THIS EVENING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING. * VISIBILITY...LESS THAN HALF A MILE AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&