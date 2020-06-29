Several Dothan railroad crossings will close temporarily this week for maintenance.
Each crossing will be closed between two to five days so Southern Commercial Development, a sub-contractor for CSX Transportation, will perform upgrades.
During the scheduled railroad crossing improvements, "No Truck" routes will not be enforce in the affected areas.
The following are the expected initial closures dates, subject to change due to weather or "unavoidable" delays, according to a city of Dothan press release:
>> Drew Street, June 29
>> North Beverlye Road, June 30
>> Lake Street, July 1
>> North Range Street, July 1
>> North Cherry Street, July 1
>> Headland Avenue, July 1
>> Murray Road, July 2
>> Westgate Parkway, July 2
For additional information, the public can contact Tommy Wright, traffic engineer, at (334)-615-4478.
