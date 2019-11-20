Ten local governmental agencies, mainly those representing small communities, have landed more than $3.3 million in Community Development Block Grant funding, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday.
The grants will help those governing bodies address water, sewer, housing, stormwater, and street issues. Each year the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sends funding to Alabama to help communities improve the quality of life for their residents, and the state processes the money through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
For larger municipalities like Dothan, HUD sends CDBG funds directly to those governing bodies.
The Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission assists smaller governing bodies with their CDBG applications. SEARP&DC executive director Scott Farmer said CDBG funds provide cities a valuable resource, especially given the program’s flexibility.
“It’s not a sidewalk grant or a sewer grant. The communities can set their priorities,” he said. “They’re very competitive. It’s a big deal to these communities. That’s how a lot of capital projects get done.”
Projects must address quality of life issues for those in low- or moderate-income areas, and community input is needed to complete the process, Farmer noted.
The largest of the local awards, $450,000, went to the cities of Geneva and Opp. Geneva officials will correct a neighborhood drainage issue with their funds, while Opp leaders will apply their monies to sewerage improvements along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in between Cannon Drive and Hardin Street.
Three other Wiregrass communities received $350,000 – Abbeville, Brundidge, and Kinston. Abbeville will rehabilitate up to 27 homes in the Stegall Heights area, Brundidge will improve water services and demolish 13 structures, and Kinston will bring up to 20 occupied houses up to code.
“As a former mayor, I know how valuable these grants are to communities and I also realize the time and effort that local leaders, planners and residents invest in obtaining funding,” Kenneth Boswell, ADECA executive director and former longtime Enterprise mayor, stated in a release. “ADECA is pleased to have a role in this process that will benefit communities all across Alabama.”
One county government, Dale, was awarded $308,700 to provide public water to 42 households along County Road 21 and Penny Point Road.
Other area communities gaining funds are the following:
• Gordon -- $349,787 to upgrade water and sewer services at various locations in the town.
• Goshen -- $325,000 to upgrade water lines and improve the town’s water quality.
• Level Plains -- $250,000 for street and drainage improvements on Faith Street and Phyllis Avenue.
• Clayhatchee -- $127,288 to resurface a portion of Providence Land and improve drainage.
