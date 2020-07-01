Alabama Department of Public Health’s latest online feature shows several Wiregrass counties are considered “high risk” for COVID-19 transmission.
ADPH said the tool was introduced to allow policymakers and other viewing it to recognize the risk status in each county and guide health behavior.
According to its COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard on the ADPH web site, Covington, Coffee, and Henry counties are starting out in the high-risk category, represented by the orange on its color-coded map.
Barbour County is the only Wiregrass county considered "very high risk," designated with the color red.
Houston, Dale, and Pike are considered moderate risk, marked by the color yellow, while Geneva is one of only five counties in the state in the low-risk category represented by the color green.
“When a county is shown in green, it does not mean the public should resume their pre-pandemic activities; the green color just indicates a lower comparative risk in this ongoing process,” Alabama Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris emphasized during a joint press conference with Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday.
The main indicator for decreasing risk of COVID-19 spread in a community is the number of days a county has experienced a downward trend of new cases based on the following criteria:
>>If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, the category will be “Very High Risk” (red).
>>If a county has decreasing case counts for one to six days, they will begin in the “high risk” (orange) category.
>>If a county is in a downward trajectory of seven to 13 days, they will begin in the “moderate” (yellow) category.
>>If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days, they will begin in the “low risk” (green) category.
Several factors can influence a county’s number of new COVID-19 cases, so other factors are examined to additionally inform the level of a county: amount of testing performed, percentage of people testing positive, and the number of persons seeking urgent care for COVID-like symptoms.
Barbour County has had a declining number of daily cases of one to six days as of June 30, but the percentage of positive tests out of those performed is above the 10% benchmark goal from ADPH. Likewise, Coffee, Henry and Covington counties have had had a downward trajectories for seven to 13 days, but confirmed COVID cases out of those tested is also above 10%. Dale and Pike counties share a downward trend for 14 days or more, but over 10% of all tests performed have come back positive as well.
Geneva County has had a downward sloping trend for 14 or more days, and Houston County has had a downward trend of new daily cases for seven to 13 days.
In the last two weeks, Barbour County has added 63 cases; Coffee has added 56; Covington, 112; Dale, 54; Geneva, 17; Henry, 19; Houston, 110; and Pike, 55.
As of Wednesday, there have been 10,696 new cases in Alabama, bringing the total since March to 38,442. There have been 413,433 tests performed, a fourth of which have been performed in the last two weeks. Coronavirus has claimed 947 lives in the state, including 22 in Wiregrass counties.
Locally, Southeast Health is reporting slightly more hospitalizations with 21 COVID-19 positive patients at the hospital as of Wednesday morning.
“We are committed to protecting the health and safety of Alabamians by giving guidance based on the best science and public health practices available,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “We will continue to maintain and update the statewide data and metrics and provide consistent localized data for use in local decision-making for reopening plans.”
The public health department has issued guidance about protocols that should be followed in counties of each risk level and has provider fliers with detailed information.
Red, very high risk
>> Wear face coverings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
>> Even when visiting family or friends, wear face coverings when within six feet of people outside your household.
>> Avoid all unnecessary travel. If you must travel, avoid crowded areas if possible.
>> Telework if possible. If not, maintain a six-foot distance from others and wear face coverings at work.
>> Takeout, pickup or delivery from restaurants is strongly encouraged rather than dining in.
>> Avoid groups of more than 20 people.
>> Avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes or other residential care facilities.
>> Worship online or keep six-foot distances between people of different households.
>> Children with COVID-19 should stay home or be sent home from school or childcare if showing symptoms. Limit public interaction between children and do not allow children on public playgrounds.
Orange, high risk
>> Continue social distancing at work, work from home when possible, and wear face coverings at work when social distancing is impossible.
>> Limit out-of-state travel.
>>Takeout, pickup or delivery from restaurants is encouraged rather than dining in.
>> Maintain social distancing during outdoor recreation.
>> Hold online workshop services if possible. When meeting in person, keep six-foot distances between people of different households, consider holding more services for lower attendance, and more spacing between people at each service.
>> Keep children away from in-person playdates or similar activities outside of the school setting if avoidable and do not allow children on public playgrounds.
Yellow, moderate risk
>> Avoid groups of more than 50 people.
>> Keep six-foot distances from people outside your household in theaters and other entertainment venues.
>> Check for fever, coughing or other symptoms of COVID-19 before team games or practices.
>> Hold online worship services if possible. When meeting in person, keep 6-foot distances between people of different households; consider holding more services for lower attendance, and more spacing between people.
>> Children should keep a 6-foot distance from others outside their household, those with symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home from school or child care, limit interaction between children at playgrounds and other public places.
Green, low risk
>> Continue social distancing at work and wear face coverings at work when social distancing is impossible.
>> Large gatherings and venues are allowed with increased hygiene measures, physical distancing, face coverings and symptom monitoring.
>> Check for fever, coughing or other symptoms of COVID-19 before team sports or practices.
>> Stay home if sick.
>> Places of worship are encouraged to consider social distancing, hygiene measures and face coverings.
>> Children should follow hygiene measures, physical distancing, wear face coverings and be monitored for symptoms before all group gatherings.
High-risk individuals in the red risk category, including older adults and those who are immunocompromised, should continue to follow stricter protocols, and exercise all possible caution. Individuals who work or live with persons in high-risk categories should also continue following stricter guidance.
The COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard, amended state health order, and additional COVID-19 information can be found at alabamapublichealth.gov.
