Rehobeth High School head baseball coach John Griffin sounded elated Monday when he learned more parking spaces will be created at his team’s baseball field.
“That’s great – that’ll sharpen things up. It’ll keep people from stepping in holes,” he said. “I think we’ll be able to maximize that space. We’ve been after that for a few years now.”
The project gained final approval from the Houston County Commission during a Monday meeting and is the result of a three-fold partnership. District 3 Commissioner Ricky Herring said the Town of Rehobeth and the Houston County school system will pitch in $35,000 each to assist the project since the proposed area, while on county land, would service some of their facilities, as well.
“It’s going to be better for the school. The baseball field has not had (adequate) parking because it’s had potholes,” he said. “It’s going to make the school look a lot better there.”
The county will chip in about $23,000 plus the cost of labor to the project, which will create about 69 parking spaces in an area that previously contained tennis and basketball courts, Herring said. Since a federal grant established the park there in 1978, Alabama Department of Economic Development and Community Affairs had to approve the request to redevelop the area.
Both Griffin and Herring noted the parking lot would service a new lunchroom that will be constructed at Rehobeth Middle School. The Town of Rehobeth also maintains some recreational facilities near the location.
“I think that is an added bonus,” Griffin said, referring to the lunchroom.
Herring had no timeframe for the project but said he hoped it would be finished in time for Rehobeth High’s next baseball season, which starts in February.
In other action, the commission:
>> Approved a request to conduct a public hearing about vacating a portion of McCord Road near the intersection with Memphis Church Road. The request would clear a deeding error that occurred in the 1970s when McCord Road was realigned, according to county attorney Pres Register. The hearing will take place during the commission’s Aug. 12 meeting.
>> Approved a budget amendment increasing the allocations to Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center for in-kind fuel services ($262.06) and to the Houston County Volunteer Firefighters Association for its electricity bill ($700).
