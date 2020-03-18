Both U.S. District 2 congressional candidates vying for the Republican nomination said they were supportive of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to postpone the March 31 runoff until July 14.
Jeff Coleman, a Dothan businessman, and Barry Moore, a former state representative from Enterprise, have had to cancel many of their campaign events, another impact of COVID-19’s spread to the region.
“We’re excited because it gives us more time to give our message,” Moore said shortly after Ivey’s announcement. “This allows us a little more time to build our momentum.”
While Moore’s campaign has had to suspend its grassroots effort of going door-to-door to sway voters because of precautions during the new coronavirus outbreak, he has started a new campaign strategy.
“One of the things we’re doing is kind of unique,” he said.
His campaign is putting out live videos with local doctors to provide updates on the spread of COVID-19 and business persons giving economic updates. He’s trying to encourage ways people can help local business so they can survive during the pandemic.
Coleman’s campaign manager sent his statement to the Eagle: “While I am eager to continue talking to voters, I think it’s of the utmost importance to follow President Trump and the CDC’s guidelines in avoiding large gatherings. We must protect Alabamians during these difficult times.”
Coleman’s campaign put out a video ad on March 13 about supporting President Donald Trump, protecting the southern border, cutting taxes, and pushing back against the “socialist agenda.” However, no other ads are planned at this time, according to campaign manager Dalton Dismukes.
Ivey announced the postponement of runoff elections on Wednesday as the quickly rising number of cases in Alabama caused uncertainty about whether voters should be gathering at the polls less than two weeks from now.
