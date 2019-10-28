Even though U.S. Rep. Martha Roby has announced she will not seek a sixth term, she vowed Monday evening to continue to serve Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District well in her final year.
“Over the last nine years, I have put Alabama first,” she told leaders from several Wiregrass cities during a meeting at the Dothan Civic Center. “I remain committed to the fight until I cast my last vote in January 2021. I am here to serve you to the very last day in office.”
The meeting, organized by the 2nd Congressional District Association, allowed Roby to offer perspective of her first nine years in office. It also allowed her to inform municipal leaders from as far away as Crenshaw County about how her office can assist their towns and residents.
Roby said her office can provide assistance to residents who encounter problems with various federal agencies, arrange tours of the White House and other Washington, D.C., landmarks and help individuals or groups purchase American flags flown over the U.S. Capitol.
Roby said her office can also aid groups in the pursuit of federal grant dollars.
“We can write letters of support for federal grants,” she said. “We cannot write the grant for you or ensure you will get the grant, but we can advocate for you.”
The 2nd Congressional District Association, which represents several Wiregrass cities, provides leaders with an avenue to connect with Roby and her office. Additionally it allows municipal leaders to reconnect and gain insight in how to address problems each community faces, said Headland Mayor Ray Marler, who will serve as the association’s vice president next year.
“Everybody faces the same problems. It doesn’t matter if you sit down with the largest city you have or if you sit down with the smallest town you have,” he said. “It’s good to network like this and share some ideas. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel to make it happen.”
Marler said the meeting also allows leaders to familiarize themselves with new faces that may appear in other towns’ leadership following municipal elections. City leaders also encounter each other during the Alabama League of Municipalities’ annual meeting.
“A lot of times you don’t get to come together as a group,” he said. “It’s a good thing to come back this time of year and discuss things.”
