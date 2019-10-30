Former Auburn Tigers head football coach Tommy Tuberville knows he doesn’t have political experience and embraces that as part of his platform.
“The one reason I’m running is I can make a difference,” Tuberville said Wednesday at the Dothan Kiwanis meeting. “I’m tired of seeing the kickbacks and the swamp. This is not an ego trip. I have money in the bank. I want this job.”
Tuberville, making at least his second stop in Dothan in four months, maintains a healthy lead over several Republicans in the 2020 race for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat. Though longtime Sen. Jeff Sessions has reportedly discussed a run for his former seat, Tuberville did not mention the potential new challenger during his address at the Dothan Country Club.
In fact, Tuberville seemed confident his experience as a coach – and not in the political arena – would give him a clear victory next year.
“I’m gonna run them in the ground,” he said.
Tuberville said the discussions to impeach Donald Trump are symptomatic of the problems he would try to rectify.
“It’s a shame. It’s a stall game,” he said. “There are so many things we can be doing in Congress. Get your job done. Let’s get something done.”
During his speech, Tuberville said Americans must remain committed to core principles, especially those found in the U.S. Constitution. That includes a return to faith, he said.
“If we don’t get God back in this country, we won’t survive,” the coach said.
Tuberville also expressed support for the military, law enforcement, and veterans.
“If it wasn’t for veterans, we wouldn’t have the ability to do some of these things (like meet),” he said. “My dad joined the military at 16. He earned five Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. He taught me the value of this country.”
