Newly released numbers show another week-to-week decline of Alabama unemployment claims, although some local counties have seen slight increases.
The Alabama Department of Labor’s official count for claims filed in the week ending June 13 is 18,367, which is down 8% from the previously reported week. ADOL reported 11,339 of those claims are COVID-19 related.
>>Houston County, 412, is up 6.7% from week ending June 6.
>>Henry, 32, down 62.5%
>>Dale, 166, up 17%
>>Geneva, 64, up 14.3%
>>Coffee, 117, down 28.2%
Industries with the most number of claims are: Industry Not Available (6,203), followed by Administrative and Support Services (1,740), Food Service and Drinking Places (1,566), Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (802), General Merchandise Stores (568), and Education Services (395).
Jefferson County had largest number of claims with 2,672.
