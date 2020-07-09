Shortly after Jeff Coleman announced Thursday that Rep. Martha Roby was endorsing him in Tuesday’s 2nd Congressional District GOP primary runoff election, his opponent Barry Moore said although he appreciated the current congresswoman’s service, she is part of the Washington establishment in “the same swamp” the president wants to drain.
According to a press release, Roby said, “I fully support Jeff Coleman to be our next congressman. Jeff Coleman is a businessman who supports cutting government regulation and lowering taxes to help grow a strong economy. Jeff strongly supports our men and women serving in uniform, as well as our veterans.
“The Second District needs someone who will support our interests right here in southeast Alabama, particularly our farmers. Jeff will do just that. He’ll get results for Alabama.”
In a statement released to the media following Roby’s endorsement, Moore said, “While we appreciate Martha’s service, let’s remember that she has been part of the establishment in Washington for a long time. The same swamp President Trump has been trying to drain.”
Coleman, who praised Roby during a televised debate with Moore on Tuesday, said he was “humbled and honored to receive this strong endorsement from Representative Roby.”
During the debate, Moore criticized Roby’s initial opposition of then-candidate Donald Trump when the “Hollywood Access” tape recordings were released.
In Thursday’s press release, Moore said, “The people of District 2 will always remember when Martha Roby turned her back on Donald Trump when he needed us most. She was the first Congressional person to draft a letter asking him to drop out of the presidential race. That is something that we will never forget. President Trump needs our support. Can we really trust Roby/Coleman for that?"
Roby, who has been in office since 2011, announced earlier she was not seeking reelection.
Coleman, a Dothan businessman seeking his first elected office, finished the March Republican primary with 38% of the vote, almost 18 points ahead of Moore, a former Alabama House of Representative member from Enterprise.
The winner of next week’s election, which was delayed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic, will face Democrat Phyllis Harvey-Hall in November.
