The US Census Bureau is offering competitive compensation for census takers and aggressively seeking applicants.
In advance of the 2020 Census, the bureau is recruiting hundreds of thousands of people for temporary jobs across the United States and Puerto Rico. In the Wiregrass, there are still hundreds of jobs, starting at $14.50 an hour, that need to be filled.
The bureau touts flexible hours that include day, evening and weekend work. So far, not enough people have applied.
Authorized expenses, such as mileage, are reimbursed for employees doing field work, such as census takers who are charged with going door-to-door to encourage people to fill out the 2020 census count who have not done so already.
With just one job application, a person may be considered for one, some, or all of the 2020 Census positions available. In addition to census takers, local jobs include census field supervisors, recruiting assistants and clerks.
Which positions are considered for depends on answers to the application assessment questions and the availability of work in a specific area. Bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply.
To qualify for employment, applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a valid social security number, email address, be a US citizen, and be able to speak, read, and write in English.
To learn more about the jobs, their descriptions and qualifications, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
Local offices are already in the process of reviewing applications, making job offers, and performing background checks, and will be hiring until April.
Paid training starts in March and lasts through the end of May. From May through July, census takers will help collect responses from households that have not yet responded to the census.
The pay rate for census takers is $14.50 an hour in Geneva, Houston, Henry, and Barbour counties and $16 an hour for Dale County.
Click here to apply. https://recruitment.2020census.gov/ats/careersite/census.aspx?site=1&c=census
