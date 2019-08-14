City of Dothan personnel will conduct a test of fire hydrants in the 2500 block of West Main Street at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The test could impact water, including triggering discoloration, in the 2000 block of West Main Street and 3000 block of Ross Clark Circle. Those experiencing any water issues should call 615-3302.
City officials advise people to reduce traffic in the area at the time of the test. If people must travel in the area, they encourage them to drive cautiously since workers will be present.
