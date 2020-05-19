Dothan is postponing Water World’s grand opening until late June as state government officials in the absence of official guidance for water or amusement parks resuming operations from state officials.
City manager Kevin Cowper told city commissioners on Tuesday that problems in the supply chain have also delayed construction on some of Water World’s new features, which were originally planned to be unveiled at the water park’s 40th Anniversary Grand Opening Celebration on Memorial Day weekend.
Workers completed the new slide additions, which can be seen at the front of the park, but were still working on installing the new kiddie pool.
Now, city officials are eyeing a soft opening on Father’s Day weekend, but that date remains tentative until further direction from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through water.
“Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection (with chlorine or bromine) of pools should kill COVID-19,” it said on its official website. “Swimming and other water-related activities are excellent ways to get the physical activity needed for a healthy life. If you are not sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, it is safe to use swimming pools as long as steps are taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
As the school year comes to a close and the coronavirus spread continues to affect social interactions, officials are looking at the implementation of other publicly funded summer activities.
Information will be released soon concerning summer camps, though Cowper said the number of children the city is able to serve has dropped by more than half to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Dothan Leisure Services has begun its initial phase of reopening some facilities with modified hours and rules to reinforce social distancing. Next Tuesday, it will re-open city-run soccer fields, baseball fields, and tennis courts at Westgate Park, Doug Tew, and Eastgate. The fields are only open for “general play,” but not organized sports teams.
The city awarded bids to Mildred’s Restaurant for $207,352 and Breakfast at Tammie’s for $240,721 to provide the food for the COVID-19 emergency summer feeding from June 1 until July 31.
Other action:
>>The city entered into an agreement with First Data Merchant services, through Wells Fargo Bank, for the acceptance of credit and debit cards at Water World and online, for a three-year period.
>>Entered into an agreement with the State of Alabama for construction improvements, adding an additional lane on State Road 12 (US-84/West Main St.) from John D. Odom Road to Flowers Chapel Road.
