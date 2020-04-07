Water World is offering ticket sales online this summer through a new website and recently approved ticketing software.
The new software will help bring Dothan’s waterpark up to the industry standard, said aquatics manager Kelly Carter.
“Currently, the only way to purchase tickets is in-person,” Carter said. “This will be a convenience for our guests that we didn’t previously have.”
In a staff report, Leisure Services Department Head Kim Meeker noted that the switch will also help save on labor costs.
The software, which the city commission agreed to license from Aluvii, Inc. during its meeting on Tuesday, will also allow online rentals and reservations for birthday parties, private parties, pavilion rentals for large groups, and cabana rentals.
Water World will be able to distribute wristbands with technology that allows staff to “load” bracelets with cash so that customers won’t have to carry a wallet or money into the park. Bracelets can be scanned and used at all terminals for food, gifts, ice cream, tubes and admissions.
All park terminals will be switched out from cash registers to touch-screen point of sale systems that can be monitored in real time. The concession area can be operated using a kitchen management system, which will include screens in the preparation area that display pending orders.
“This will make the food area much more efficient, thus reducing customer wait times,” Carter said.
The technology includes management systems allowing for extensive reporting and maintaining inventory systems. Gift cards will also be available for purchase, something the waterpark did not have before.
The package came at an initial set-up price of almost $28,000 with a $9,000 yearly licensing fee.
City Commissioner Beth Kenward said she’s heard positive feedback from Dothan residents since the installation of the slides started becoming visible to the public last month.
Construction workers are now in the final phases of installing fiberglass triple flume sides and a bowl slide at the front of the park.
One of the slides features translucent striping while a speed slide will let riders fly at around 45 feet per second. The bowl slide option will drop swimmers into an 8-foot splash pool.
The foundation for the Kid’s Cove area is currently being constructed on the right side of the park’s entrance while Leisure Services continues to interview and hire individuals for the upcoming season.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba noted that residents are getting excited about the improvements, saying “I think it’s going to be a big, big hit.”
Commissioner Janasky Fleming applauded the waterpark’s Instagram page that is keeping residents updated with the progress of the city’s multimillion dollar investment into Dothan’s “most exciting beach.”
On the page, representatives from Water World state that it’s still planning a May 30 opening, but the date is subject to change based on COVID-19 developments.
