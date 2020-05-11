Westgate’s Park outdoor fitness court will reopen Tuesday with officials encouraging social distancing guidelines.
The rest of the park will open gradually, and Dothan Leisure Services’ facilities will open subject to state guidance.
It plans to partially reopen the Westgate Competition Pool for limited lap swim and swim team hours May 26.
Lap swim will be offered Monday through Friday from 6-8 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5-6 p.m. Only eight swimmers at a time will be permitted to swim, and each swimmer will have a 30-minute time limit if there is a wait to use the pool.
The locker rooms will be closed, but the lobby restrooms will be available to swimmers. All lap swimmers are asked to maintain a social distance minimum of 6 feet while utilizing the facility. No visitors will be allowed in the building during lap swim and swim team time.
Department staff will notify the members of the Dothan Dolphin Swim Team with practice details.
“We will keep the public updated in the coming weeks as additional information is released by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the governor’s office. As new information becomes available, decisions will be made regarding reopening additional facilities,” a Dothan Leisure Services press release stated.
If you have questions about the pools reopening, call 334-615-3755 during business hours. If you have questions about department-wide reopenings, call 334-615-3700 during business hours.
