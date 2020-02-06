Year-end campaign reports submitted show the Wiregrass area's residents are financially backing Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman’s campaign in GOP primary race for the 2nd District US House of Representatives seat currently held by Rep. Martha Roby.
By Dec. 31, 2019, Coleman’s campaign raised $800,795.52, according to financial reports submitted to the Federal Election Committee. Most of that came from itemized individual donations of $2,000 or more to the tune of $410,800.
The maximum amount an individual donor can contribute for a single campaign in an election is $2,800. Many of Coleman’s donors maxed out the contribution limit by donating $2,800 to his primary election campaign and a matching amount to his general election campaign, apparently in good faith that he will slide past his six opponents in the March 3 primaries.
Below is a list of business owners or employees and their families in the Wiregrass, including many members of Coleman’s own family, who have maxed out the contribution limit of $5,600 in financial support of Coleman’s campaign:
>> John H. Watson, the chairman of Smith, Inc. in Dothan, and family donated $11,200 at the beginning of September early on in Coleman’s campaign.
>>Mack Dove, owner of AAA Cooper Transportation in Dothan, CEO Reid Dove, and family members donated $22,400.
>>Chris Dupree, president of Aero One Navigation in Dothan, donated $5,600.
>>Jennifer Holtzman, president of Republic Van Lines in Dothan, and family donated $16,800.
>>William Adams, chairman of Adams Beverages in Dothan, and family donated $11,200.
>>Davis Malone, CEO of Midsouth Bank in Dothan, and family donated $11,200.
>>Charles Owens, President/CEO of Construction Partners in Dothan, donated $5,600.
>>Brent Cook, president of Action GMC in Dothan, donated $5,600.
>>William Brakefield, President/CEO of Coleman Worldwide Moving, donated $5,600.
>>Kevin Savoy, vice president of Great Southern Wood in Dothan, donated $5,600.
>>Charles Nailen, owner of BBG Specialty Food in Dothan, and family donated $11,200.
>>Marnix Heersink, co-founder of Eye Center South, and family donated $22,400.
>>James Downs, president of Qualico Steel in Dothan, and family donated $11,600.
>>Mike Schmitz, owner of Mike Schmitz Automotive Group in Dothan, and family donated $11,200.
>>John Harper, president of Wiregrass Construction Company, and Brandie Harper, the company’s legal counsel, donated $11,200.
>>Coleman’s family contributed to his campaign, donating a total $67,200. Donors with the same namesake who all contributed the maximum amount include: Abigail, John B., Mary, Mary V., Andrew G., Andy, Frances, Francis, John, Sher, Janice K., and James Coleman.
Julie Coleman-Medina, Vice President of Coleman American Moving Services in San Antonio, Texas, Coleman Medina Vice President of Coleman World Group, and family donated $22,400.
In January, the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, representing the Dothan metropolitan area business community formally endorsed Coleman.
After putting in $500,000 himself, Coleman’s campaign receipts total is $1.3 million. The campaign has spent $806,448 from October to December’s end – 10 times more than his closest competitor – and has $491,373 in cash left on hand. Last quarter, Coleman for Congress raised $332,795.
FEC filings show that Montgomery business owner Jessica Taylor’s campaign raised $211,068 last quarter. Former state Rep. Barry Moore raised a total $276,342, although $140,900 was his own money loaned to the campaign. He raised $61,120 in the last quarter of 2019. Former Attorney General Troy King raised $73,251 in the last quarter of 2019 and $175,993 in total.
Terri Hasdorff’s campaign raised $27,053. Bob Rogers contributed $12,675 of his personal money to his campaign, and had raised $100 in the fourth quarter.
The Alabama primary election will take place on March 3.
