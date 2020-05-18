Drive-through COVID-19 testing clinics will be available in three Wiregrass counties this week:
>> Coffee County Health Department, Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Thursday, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
>> Houston County Health Department, Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m.
>> Geneva County Health Department from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Appointments are not required.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health individuals must meet the following criteria to be tested:
» The individual must be resident (with or without symptoms) of a long-term care facility and the facility has laboratory–confirmed cases in residents or staff
» Hospitalized patients with symptoms
» Healthcare facility worker, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms
» Residents in long-term care facilities or other congregate living settings, including correctional and detention facilities and shelters, with systems
» Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications, residency in a congregate housing setting such as a homeless shelter or long-term care facility, or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction.
Symptoms of COVID-19 consist of either cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.
For more information regarding testing call (334) 792-9070.
