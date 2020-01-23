Work is underway on the construction of the South Park Avenue and Taylor Road intersection in Dothan this week to turn the four-way stop into a roundabout.
Currently, Alabama Power and Dothan Utilities are relocating power and water lines and will begin work to install storm drains in coming weeks.
Public Works Director Charles Metzger said that people traveling in that area should expect delays due to the construction over the next four to six months.
“People just need to be aware that work’s going on there and it’ll be a much needed improvement when it’s completed,” Metzger said. “There will be some inconvenience while the project is underway, but the end result will be that the roundabout will help move traffic much more efficiently.”
Resurfacing will not take place until a few months from now. Metzger said workers will try to keep the roads open as much as possible, but there will be times the intersection will need to be shut down totally due to the construction. During that time, drivers will likely be rerouted to Fern Drive, which comes through Taylor.
Problems with the intersection, which is currently mediated with stop signs on each leg, arose when traffic flow in the area increased several years ago. The city opened James Oates Park less than a mile from the intersection in 2017, and closed a popular cut-through, Moore Road, in 2018 due to safety and flooding concerns.
City officials have observed 20 to 30 cars backed up in a single lane at the stop sign at times.
The roundabout project is joint initiative with the Dothan City and Houston County Commission, who were brought together because of the two county roads that join inside the Dothan City limits.
Metzger said the roundabout was chosen for that area because of accident data for roundabouts in high-traffic locations are “way down” compared to two-way or four way stops.
During a vehicle accident analysis of the four-way stop at the junction of Whatley Drive and North Shady Lane on Dothan’s west side, it was found that only three accidents had occurred over a three-year period in that location where 12-15,000 vehicles travel daily. Two were minor accidents while another was due to a drunk driver.
Metzger indicated that people in Dothan will start to see more roundabouts.
The Public Works Department is considering constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Bethlehem Road and JB Chapman Road and another joint venture with the county to install a roundabout at the juncture of Cottonwood Road and Saunders/Forrester Road with safety improvement funding from the state.
“We obviously both care about our citizens and want to make our roads safe to travel,” Metzger said. “They’re not a cure-all for anything, but in rural areas and high-speed areas, they make sense.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.