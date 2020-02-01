The Dothan area has seen the ebb and flow of the economy impact local businesses, industries, and employment over the last 10 years.
Local leaders noted Dothan escaping the clutches of the Great Recession later than the rest of the country, bottoming out in December 2009, based on economic indicators.
Dothan’s unemployment reached a peak of 10.4% in January 2010, and housing sales dipped to 52 in January, according to the Alabama Center for Real Estate. In December 2009, the median sale price of a home in the Dothan area was $121,750, according to the Southeast Alabama Association of Realtors.
By August of 2010, leaders started seeing slight job growth and local entities quickly started working to build back the economy.
In an interview with the Eagle, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker encouraged citizens to look onward.
“Focus on the future, because the future is looking up for us,” Parker said in August 2010. “If we look at the fundamentals of our economy, we’re addressing education and improving our infrastructure to prepare for growth. As a region, we’re taking control of our own destiny, and that’s really what we’ve got to do.”
Even as the local economy was creeping out of a recession, some key players were making big plans for long-term future growth.
In March of 2010, the former Southeast Alabama Medical Center, now Southeast Health, began planning for a new medical school – what we now know as the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine. The idea was to create a college that would cultivate doctors, specialists, and other health care providers in part to replace an aging population of primary care physicians in the area.
In the same year, several retail and restaurant developments were announced and the Dothan city commission extended the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority and allowed it to participate in a tax-free bond issue of up to $13 million to help fund the renovation and redevelopment of the Northside Mall, the home of the city’s third Publix Shopping Center.
While the local economy still had dips here and there, the overall trend has shown significant gains that show better prospects than the pre-recession economy held.
At a recent city commission meeting, Parker presented numbers that paint a picture of the current state of the Dothan metropolitan area’s economy.
In 2019, Dothan saw 801 more residents employed than the year before based on numbers from the Alabama Department of Labor and Bureau of Labor Statistics in December. Houston County saw 1,517 more in total, and the entire Dothan Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) which encompassed Houston, Geneva, and Henry counties gained 2,216 persons employed in the area from December 2018 to November 2019.
The unemployment rate in Dothan has dipped to an all-time record low at 2.5% by the end of 2019, slightly below the state average of 2.7% and below the US rate of 3.5%. The percentage dip between 2018’s year-end rates to 2019’s was the sharpest in a decade.
Parker contributes the Dothan area’s success to proactive government and business leaders.
“They have a forward-thinking outlook and approach,” he said. “They don’t dwell on things that don’t work.
“They run the full gambit on it so to speak. It’s a good thing for our area.”
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, which focuses on economic development efforts in the Dothan MSA, tracks the market value of all goods and services produced in a specific time period in the area reported by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Tracking data is in arrears, but numbers from 2013 to 2018 shows steady positive year-to-year growth resulting in a total 10% increase.
In 2018, GDP for the Dothan MSA was $5.2 million – 84% of which was from Houston County.
Parker pointed to many relationships that have paved the way for increased production and healthy employment opportunities among government, business, and educational leaders.
“They unify to make something happen. That’s huge,” he said.
The city and county governments have made, and continue to make infrastructure improvements with road projects and sewer system improvements. Both parties have relationships with legislators, who try to help the area meet the needs that arise for certain projects.
Past leaders, he said, laid a solid foundation with healthcare, military, utilities – all sustaining sectors that drive the economy.
“You try to grow where you’re strong in and grow diversity in the economy,” Parker said. “You definitely don’t want to rely on one specific sector.”
In the last year, capital investments via expansion and redevelopment projects have helped add jobs to the area’s portfolio.
Some highlights include:
>> Abbeville Fiber Sawmill created 105 jobs with $34m investment
>> MRS BPO, a customer care facility in Taylor, expanded creating 100 jobs
>>> Next Level Apparel Distribution in Ashford completed its expansion, adding 30-40 jobs
>> Glasstream Powerboats in Dothan added additional facilities and 25 positions
>> Agricel-AFC in Dothan added investment in $7-8 million range for new upgraded warehousing and rail infrastructure
>> Wayne Farms made $9 million investment for facilities and continues to grow in Enterprise and Dothan
>> SmartLam North America Dothan Division acquired International Beam
>> MidSouth Bank invested $5 million in new financial processing center in Dothan adjacent to West Main Street Branch and around 20 jobs
>> Dothan Warehouse Investors completed first phase of refrigerated warehouse at Westgate Industrial Park, which was a $20 million investment. When second phase is completed, it will add 70 jobs.
>> Tri-Delta Systems in Abbeville completed a $2.3 million expansion project with 30 added jobs
Additionally, there were about 140 new or expanded retail, commercial, healthcare, financial services, and other professional service developments.
With a shrinking number of unemployed persons and growing number of retiring professionals in the area, businesses are eyeing younger talent to fill open positions.
Workforce development efforts seek to meet area industry and business training needs with vocational and job skill training at Wallace Community College, Troy University-Dothan, Alabama Industrial Development Training, Dothan Technology Center, Houston County Career Academy, Dothan Area Career Center that work hand in hand with Southeast Alabama Works and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to grow jobs and opportunity in local markets.
