Put on your dancing shoes, strike a pose, share a message on a sign, or just wave. The Headland Area Chamber of Commerce is calling all its chamber members to participate in an inspirational video.
“We need our members help and support,” said Headland Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Adrienne Wilkins. “We are working with our members to participate in a 15-20 second video clip to spread inspiration throughout the Headland community.”
Each video will be placed to run with Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” music video. The original video is a montage filled with essential workers and small businesses.
“This is just a special way we can bring the community together during this trying time,” Wilkins said. “I ask every member to join in on the fun. Let’s let everyone know Headland is still here and open for business.”
Participants must take a short horizontal video roughly 15-20 seconds long of a chamber member dancing, waving, or holding a sign with a message. Each video must text to 334-796-0876 or use the free site at wetransfer.com and sent it to info@headlandal.org.
“We all need encouragement, and we all want to show our support during this trying time,” Wilkins said. “Now is the time to make a sign with an inspirational message or just dance and enjoy yourself. Get the kids involved, too.”
Deadline for video submission is Wednesday, April 29, at 4 p.m.
The video should go up on the chamber’s Facebook page Monday, Wilkins said.
“This is just a fun and simple way to bring our community together during this time, and have fun as we all show our support for Headland and what Headland has to offer,” Wilkins said.
