As Alabama reported just shy of 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday – the state’s second highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic – two Wiregrass counties are nearing 400 COVID-19 cases and a third has now surpassed 300 cases.
Houston County, the area’s largest county, reported 372 confirmed cases, which was just less than Pike County at 373, according to data compiled by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Coffee County ranks third in cases with 326, followed by Barbour County, 287; Covington County, 254; Dale County 209; Henry County, 123; and Geneva County, 53.
The Wiregrass area’s total 1,997 cases represent just more than 6% of the state’s 31,624 cases, including 586 reported during the past 14 days, ADPH reports. To date, just more than 358,000 tests have been performed, including 20,921 in southeast Alabama.
State health officials have also recorded 18 deaths in the Wiregrass with Houston, Henry, Pike and Covington counties reporting four each and Barbour and Coffee counties one each. All data is tied to the county of residence for each patients and no out-of-state information is include in the ADPH records.
On Wednesday, Southeast Health’s digital dashboard shows 221 confirmed cases from the 3,730 tests performed since the pandemic started. The hospital has discharged 153 COVID patients and is currently treating 17. Additionally, the medical facility has reported 28 coronavirus-related deaths.
There is no data for Flowers Hospital which quit releasing COVID information to the media several weeks ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.