2020 Miss Dothan and her court
SUBMITTED

Saturday night The Pilot Club of Dothan hosted the 2020 Miss Dothan Pageant at the Dothan Opera House.

Shown are: top left, Miss Dothan-Jordyn Jones; top right, Teen Miss Dothan-Cora Wellons Lee; front center, Little Miss Dothan-Millie Parrish.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments