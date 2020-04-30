Additional coronavirus case confirmed involving toddler

BONIFAY – The Holmes County Health Department (HCHD) announced an additional case of COVID-19.
According to the HCHD, the patient is a 16-month-old male. The parents of the child and the child are being isolated at home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
As of Thursday, Holmes County, Florida has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems, and diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. As a reminder, HCHD always recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
» Avoiding close contact with people who are sick; staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
» If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol; always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; clean and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
All contacts to the family will be monitored by Holmes County Health Department epidemiology staff to contain the spread of this disease. This totals 10 COVID-19 cases in Holmes County.
