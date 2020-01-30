Since the first case of a coronavirus was confirmed in the U.S., the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has been in close communications with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
According to a press release from the ADPH, the CDC is closely monitoring an evolving outbreak caused by the new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
County health departments are posting signs cautioning the public experiencing these or any flu-like symptoms not to enter these facilities. People with these symptoms should instead contact a physician, urgent care center, or hospital emergency room for screening and care. The ADPH Bureau of Clinical Laboratories is prepared to receive notifications and specimens from healthcare providers who treat patients presumed to meet the criteria for 2019-nCoV.
According to ADPH Dr. Burnestine Taylor, symptoms of the new respiratory virus include cough, difficulty breathing, fever and, in some patients, life-threatening pneumonia. Information about the illness is limited. Healthcare providers in Alabama are asked to conduct screening of patients seeking care for influenza-like illnesses with travel to Wuhan, China, in the past 14 days prior to illness and contact ADPH and CDC for consultation and guidance.
While severe illness, including some resulting in deaths, has been reported in China, the CDC reports that other patients have had milder illness and been discharged. Investigations are ongoing because this is a rapidly evolving situation. The confirmation that some limited person-to-person spread with this virus is occurring in Asia raises the level of concern about this virus, but CDC continues to believe the risk of 2019-nCoV to the American public at large remains low at this time.
Chinese authorities first identified the new coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, which has resulted in more than 300 confirmed human infections in China with several deaths reported. Countries, including the United States, have been actively screening incoming travelers from Wuhan. Exported human infections with the coronavirus have also been confirmed to date in Thailand, the Republic of Korea, and Japan.
For more information about 2019-nCoV, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
