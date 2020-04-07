The percentage of women with COVID-19 confirmed cases is outpacing men by around 12% in Alabama, but, of the state’s confirmed deaths, men are dying at a higher rate, according to data released by state health officials Tuesday.
The first-of-their-kind statistics released by the Alabama Department of Health of the 2,000-plus COVID-19 positive test results through Monday show 55.9% are women and 43.5% men. Around 0.6% did not include a gender.
However, of the confirmed deaths during the same time period, 66.7% were men and 33.3% women.
Additionally, more whites than blacks have tested positive for the virus, 49.7% to 36.6% in Alabama, with 10.5% noted as the race being unknown, 1.9% other, and 1.3% Asian. For the confirmed deaths, both whites and blacks were at 43.6%, Asians 7.7% and 5.12% unknown.
Comparing ages, 75.8% of those testing positive are between ages of 19-64 and 20.6% were 65 and older; the remainder did not give an age. Patients 65-plus account for 59% of the deaths.
Death toll rises
On Tuesday, the ninth COVID-19-related death was reported by Dothan’s Southeast Health on its website.
No additional information was released about the death. Houston County is the only area in southeast Alabama to report coronavirus-related deaths.
ADPH reports there have been 64 deaths statewide of people who died after testing positive for COVID-19. The state has confirmed 39 of those as caused by the coronavirus.
Southeast Health’s revised data Tuesday evening shows 44 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 14 confirmed inpatients who have been discharged; 49 tests pending, including 33 inpatients awaiting results; and 152 negative results. A total of 245 tests have been performed by the hospital.
Dothan’s Flowers Hospital reported Monday it had six confirmed positive cases and 13 test results pending. The hospital has performed 126 tests.
As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, ADPH reported 2,197 confirmed cases statewide and 14,765 tests performed.
Houston County was the only county posting an increase in cases among Wiregrass counties on ADPH’s website: Houston, 25; Pike, 14; Coffee, eight; Covington five; Henry, four; Dale, four; and Barbour, three. Geneva County remains the only county not reporting at least one positive test result to ADPH. Overall, ADPH notes that 639 tests have been performed in southeast Alabama.
ADPH counts positive test results toward the county of residence for Alabama patients. Tests performed in Alabama for people who live out of state are not counted in state totals.
Jefferson County continues to lead all counties with 457 confirmed cases. Following Jefferson are Mobile, 201; Shelby, 158; Madison, 150, Lee, 128; Chambers, 101, Tuscaloosa, 774; Montgomery, 74; and Walker, 63.
Alabama’s state-at- home order that started Saturday is in effect until at least April 30.
