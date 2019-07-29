Dothan Eagle Social Media logo

The Northeast Ohio SPCA No-Kill Pet Shelter in Parma, Ohio, has taken in 30 cats that survived the recent pit bull attack at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

According to reports, the animals will undergo a health exam and be spayed or neutered before being placed for adoption.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to help the cats and kittens from Dothan, Alabama,” Executive Director Jeffrey Kocian told the television station. “These little fur babies have been through a lot, and we are eager to help them find a safe and caring forever home.” 

For more, visit AL.com.

