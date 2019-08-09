When Rhema Rock Church pastor J. Curtis Harvey Jr. fills the pulpit Sunday, he may be left speechless.
“I don’t think I’m going to say anything,” he said. “I think all I can say is ‘God is faithful’ and thank everybody who was along the journey.”
Though the Rhema Rock congregation has convened in a new home at 327 Roney Road for a few weeks now, the church will celebrate the building’s official dedication on Sunday with two services. Harvey’s father, James C. Harvey Sr., will preach a 10:15 a.m. service, while Bishop Richard B. Peoples Sr. of Augusta, Georgia, will lead a 2:30 p.m. service.
Two services may be needed to contain all of the emotions of the day as long-time members choked up just discussing the journey to a new home.
“When we joined, it was truly a baby ministry, but we (watched) the ministry grow, the vision grow and the pastor grow,” said Alice Duke, who’s attended Rhema Rock for about five years. “Each Sunday is higher heights.”
“Pulling into the driveway and parking, I’m going to say, ‘Thank you, God,’” added Rhema Rock deacon Mike Sheppard. “We’ve had a lot of struggles, but it was all in God’s timing.”
Rhema Rock’s roots
J. Curtis Harvey Jr. led a vibrant ministry at Center Missionary Baptist Church in Newville for about six years, but eventually he believed God had other plans for him – a church plant in the Dothan area.
“(I) just came to a point in my life where God says it was time to go,” he said. “We had just built up membership and had a great time. It was probably one of the toughest decisions I made in my life, but we did. Stepped out on faith.”
In late 2010, Harvey and his wife, Kimberly, began conducting Bible studies in their home. As the congregation grew, meetings occurred at other members’ homes.
Just a few months into the new journey, Rhema Rock found a temporary home at Beverlye Magnet School. Congregants met there for eight more years, though it wasn’t because Harvey and his flock lacked vision.
“Six months into us going to the school, we acquisitioned some land – about 10.5 acres,” Harvey said. “We paid for that land until 2016 – paid it completely off.”
Firm foundation
For years Rhema Rock paid the Dothan City Schools a fee for using Beverlye Magnet along with the land payment. Along the way Harvey pursued more than $1 million in financing for a church building – only to encounter rejection from a litany of local financial institutions.
Harvey, a real estate agent and Houston County Commissioner, understood why.
“We were a young church, a small church. Even if you had the financial means of making the payment, you’re still young,” he said. “We haven’t established enough (credit). To a bank, churches are probably the highest risk that you can loan money to.”
Though he comprehended the reasoning, Harvey still experienced pain as congregants fled Rhema Rock.
“Once you keep promising people, promising people, promising people, people get discouraged and they leave,” Harvey said.
Drastically – perhaps with the same faith that caused him to leave a glowing ministry to start Rhema Rock – Harvey dipped into his own personal money to build the church’s foundation. The night after work began, Harvey emanated excitement.
“I said, ‘God, I’m way out here by myself right now. I’m your man. If I’m looking crazy, you’re looking crazy,’” he said. “God is not going allow you to fail if you have a measure of faith that’s totally dependent on him.”
The very next day, Troy Bank and Trust extended Rhema Rock a $240,000 loan to help the church at least start its building project. Shortly thereafter, in May 2018, an organization called Campus for Christ extended a helping hand in the building project.
“When the first piece of ground broke, it all clicked,” Sheppard said. “Everything clicked like it was supposed to.”
Faith fulfilled
Though things seemingly fell into place in some ways, the project required major faith in other ways, too. Harvey said he quit the real estate business for an entire year to focus on the building project and once worked 380 consecutive days on the project.
“I left the real estate business for an entire year and contract that entire thing with no experience,” he said.
Harvey, though, noted God provided the church exactly what it needed when the project encountered challenges.
“God still sustained. $240 (thousand) was what we had. Everything else was just God,” he said. “Every time I thought we were through, God was just sending people our way, sending finances our way, sending whatever we needed our way.”
Earlier this summer the congregation moved into its new home – not far from the new Dothan High School campus. Overwhelmed by the establishment of a new home, people could see Harvey in the new church at all hours of the night.
“I’ll never forget the first 10 days we were in there, I would literally go through there and just walk around at 1 o’clock, 2 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “Just walk around, weeping, praying, laughing, all the different emotions – just thanking God.”
Sheppard, who manages the church’s sound system, experienced similar emotions upon entering the building.
“It’s good to walk into the building and not have to set up,” he said. “I’ve got a key to every room instead of some places being off-limits. (Sunday) is gonna be awesome.”
And in recent months, Rhema Rock has reveled in resurgence. Harvey said droves of people join every Sunday, and Duke attributes the growth to God’s faithfulness.
“Truly faith built that church,” she said. “The evidence of God’s faithfulness is at 327 Roney Road. No man can take credit for that.”
