An emergency call dispatched to the Dothan Regional Airport/Police Department regarding an aircraft in trouble Wednesday morning resulted in the aircraft landing successfully at the Dothan Regional Airport.

According to Dothan Regional Airport Police Capt. Keith Miller, the aircraft landed safely and no injuries were reported.

The original call came through emergency dispatch shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, stating a large aircraft was in trouble.

Miller could not comment on what trouble the aircraft was actually experiencing.

