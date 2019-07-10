An emergency call dispatched to the Dothan Regional Airport/Police Department regarding an aircraft in trouble Wednesday morning resulted in the aircraft landing successfully at the Dothan Regional Airport.
According to Dothan Regional Airport Police Capt. Keith Miller, the aircraft landed safely and no injuries were reported.
The original call came through emergency dispatch shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, stating a large aircraft was in trouble.
Miller could not comment on what trouble the aircraft was actually experiencing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.