MONTGOMERY - The first Alabama case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed this morning by state health officials.
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said the case is a patient from Montgomery County who recently traveled out of state to an area where the virus is considered a hot spot. The Montgomery case is the state's only confirmed case as of Friday morning.
Harris did not name the individual but said the patient had some ongoing chronic health conditions prior to testing positive for the virus.
"The Alabama Department of Public Health has worked hard to prepare and has anticipated receiving a report of the first case of COVID-19 in an Alabama resident," Harris said.
"We continue to recommend that people be prudent and encourage them to use proper hygiene behaviors such as handwashing, not touching their faces with unwashed hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if they have fever. As a precaution, it is suggested that any gatherings of more than 500 people be postponed or canceled."
Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday, upon learning of Alabama’s first confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) case, released the following statement:
“Along with my fellow Alabamians, I have closely monitored the rapidly changing events regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19). As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in the case that the virus would eventually reach our state. As I have emphasized time and again, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount.
“Alabamians are smart and savvy, and I know they will continue taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread to themselves or others. We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race. Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use common sense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and well-being of all Alabamians.
“I am grateful to the work of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as the members of my Coronavirus Task Force and countless individuals who are also watching and working on this situation closely.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
