With the majority of coronavirus testing focused on individuals with symptoms, at least one Dothan medical clinic is offering drive-up COVID-19 antibody testing.
Anyone who is healthy and has not had any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days can obtain the antibody test Alabama Clinics on Highway 52 West. Testing is available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment necessary.
The COVID-19 antibody test is used to detect the presence of antibodies, not to diagnose an active infection. A positive result indicates that the individual may have had previous exposure to COVID-19 and their body has developed antibodies.
Individuals wishing to be tested should pull-up to the tented area at the clinic, and a staff member will assist you with the testing procedure. The test is covered by most insurance policies, but will also be administered for free, according a clinic spokesperson.
“The test is a finger prick test, similar to a glucose testing,” said Alabama Clinics Chief Financial Officer Salman Meghani. “Test results are available within 10 minutes. It’s quick and simple.”
According to Meghani, some individuals infected with COVID-19 will never exhibit symptoms but will have detectable antibodies.
Since testing began, Alabama Clinics has performed around 800 tests.
Meghani said the testing became available after the clinic’s staff started researching what other countries were doing to help ease fear throughout their communities, and how other countries were safely opening their economy back up after dealing with COVID-19.
Alabama Clinics is also offering on-site antibody testing for businesses eager to get their employees safely back into the workplace. These protective measures, in addition to smart social-distancing precautions, will help employers create a safer work environment for employees.
“Antibody testing was the answer,” Meghani said. “Other countries were offering this service to help aid in businesses reopening and people returning to work. We strongly believe this is the next step needed to knowing we can safely open businesses, and allow people to safely return to work.
"Right now, we have millions of Americans who are out of work due to the coronavirus. This testing, in addition to smart social-distancing precautions, will help employers create a safer work environment for their employees. The safety of employees in all industry sectors is the key to not only getting our state back on track but our country as well.”
Meghani also emphasized that in an effort to keep the clinic’s staff and other patients safe, only symptom-free individuals should seek testing. And, those requesting a test should wear a facemask or bandana to eliminate any risk of exposure.
Test results will be provided for the individual to submit to their employer, or if employers have additional questions, they can contact the clinic at 334-712-1170.
