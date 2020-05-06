With the majority of coronavirus testing focused on people with symptoms, at least one Dothan medical clinic is offering drive-up COVID-19 antibody testing.
Anyone who is healthy and has not had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days can obtain the antibody test from Alabama Clinics on Highway 52 West. Testing is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with no appointment necessary.
The test is used to detect the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, not to diagnose an active infection. A positive result indicates that the person may have previously been exposed to COVID-19 and his or her body has developed antibodies.
People wishing to be tested should pull up to the tented area at the clinic, and a staff member will assist them with the procedure. The test is covered by most insurance policies, but will be administered for free, a clinic representative said.
“The test is a finger prick test, similar to a glucose testing,” said the clinics’ chief financial officer, Salman Meghani. “Test results are available within 10 minutes. It’s quick and simple.”
According to Meghani, some people infected with COVID-19 will never exhibit symptoms but will have detectable antibodies.
Since it started, Alabama Clinics has performed around 800 tests.
Meghani said the testing became available after the clinic’s staff started researching what other countries were doing to help ease fear throughout their communities, and how other countries were safely opening their economies up after dealing with COVID-19.
Alabama Clinics also is offering on-site antibody testing for businesses eager to get their employees safely back into the workplace. These protective measures, in addition to smart social distancing, will help employers create a safer work environment.
“Antibody testing was the answer,” Meghani said. “Other countries were offering this service to help aid in businesses reopening and people returning to work. We strongly believe this is the next step needed to knowing we can safely open businesses, and allow people to safely return to work.
“Right now, we have millions of Americans who are out of work due to the coronavirus. This testing, in addition to smart social distancing precautions, will help employers create a safer work environment for their employees. The safety of employees in all industry sectors is the key to not only getting our state back on track but our country as well.”
Meghani also emphasized that in an effort to keep the clinic’s staff and other patients safe, only symptom-free people should seek testing. Those requesting a test should wear a face mask or bandana to eliminate any risk of exposure.
Test results will be provided for a person to submit to his or her employer, or if employers have questions, they can call the clinic at 334-712-1170.
Initially this testing sounds like a relatively quick, painless, drive-through operation. However, once you are presented with a multi-paged bundle in which to fill out health and other personal information seemingly down to when you last trimmed your toenails, I've lost interest. My "information" is already in the "government system" thank you. Obviously, I am not desperate enough to find out if I've already had CCP virus.
