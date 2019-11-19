dot generic al generic troopers

Beginning on Dec. 7, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division will open for services in Dothan on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

"Providing services to citizens is our goal," ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. "We continually work to identify ways to improve and strive to meet our customers' needs. We promised earlier this year to monitor Saturday activity and are pleased to expand the initiative in coming weeks."

Saturday walk-in customers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis for such services as first issuances or renewals of driver licenses, including STAR IDs; knowledge and road skills tests; and out-of-state transfers.

Other locations opening on Saturday are Birmingham, Montgomery, Jacksonville, Sheffield, and Tuscaloosa.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments